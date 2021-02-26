Report: Alex Smith Has 'No Animosity' for WFT After Comments on Return

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

A source close to quarterback Alex Smith attempted to set the record straight this week by reportedly saying that the veteran quarterback holds no ill will toward the Washington Football Team.

The source decided to speak out after an interview between Smith and Clay Skipper of GQ in which Smith said his return last season "threw a wrench" into Washington's plans and that the team "didn't want me there."

Appearing on 106.7 The Fan on Friday, NBC Sports' WFT Insider JP Finlay said the following:

"I talked to a source close to Alex yesterday. One thing they want to make clear is that Alex was talking to a reporter that didn't know anything about football, and if you go back, the first story that came out had to be edited because Alex said 'IR' and the reporter thought that meant 'high arm.' This is not a dude that knows football. And that's not a shot. I don't know lifestyle; I couldn't go write a fashion piece. I could write about football because that's my lane."

Finlay added: "And more important than that, the message from the source I talked to close to Alex is that, listen, there's no animosity towards the organization. None of those comments were meant to make anybody mad. He was simply telling the story of what happened."

The 36-year-old Smith returned to appear in eight games for Washington last season, including six starts. It was the feel-good story of the season, as he had missed the entire 2019 season with a severe leg injury that threatened his career and could have resulted in the amputation of his leg because of an infection.

Although Smith's numbers were modest, as he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, he went 5-1 as a starter and played a big role in Washington surprisingly reaching the playoffs.

Smith also won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, thus completing one of the most improbable returns to football in NFL history.

In the aftermath of his interview with GQ, there was some thought that Smith had hard feelings against the WFT organization, especially after saying:

"They didn't see it, didn't want me there, didn't want me to be a part of it, didn't want me to be on the team, the roster, didn't want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in; I'm like the leftovers and I'm hurt and I'm this liability.

"Heck no, they didn't want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I'd been through, I couldn't have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I'm giving this a go at this point."

Smith began the season as the No. 3 quarterback, but after starter Dwayne Haskins struggled and backup Kyle Allen suffered a season-ending injury, Smith was thrust into action.

While he helped guide Washington to the playoffs, head coach Ron Rivera decided to start the unheralded Taylor Heinicke in Washington's NFC Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of concerns that Smith's compromised mobility could put him in danger against Tampa's pass-rush.

Washington didn't win the game, but Rivera seemingly made the right decision, as Heinicke threw for 306 yards one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed for another touchdown in a 31-23 loss, thus earning himself a new contract.

Washington has a need at quarterback, and Smith is signed through 2022, but if it wants to go with Heinicke and perhaps either a draft pick or a veteran free-agent signing at quarterback next season, Smith could potentially get cut.

A release could mark the end of the road for Smith as an NFL quarterback, although he did show enough grit and determination to potentially earn a spot as a backup whether it is in Washington or elsewhere.