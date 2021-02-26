Heat's Bam Adebayo Signs Sneaker, Apparel Contract with Jordan Brand

Photo Credit: Jordan Brand

Making the NBA Finals has its perks.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who made his first All-Star Game last season and helped lead his team to the Finals, is the newest member of the Jordan Brand family.

Jordan Brand announced a new sneaker and apparel contract with Adebayo on Friday.

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but it will soon, even just based on the simple fact that everybody knows who MJ is and what he's done for the game of basketball," Adebayo said in a statement through Jordan Brand. "Being able to say that I'm part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything. I'm looking forward to the experience."

Adebayo, 23, is one of the best young players in the league as a double-double threat every time he walks on the floor. He is versatile enough to guard multiple positions, protect the rim, attack off the bounce, work in pick-and-rolls and hit from mid-range.

This deal means the Jordan Brand once again has a notable presence on the Heat after it agreed to part ways with Jimmy Butler in January 2020.

Butler originally signed with Jordan Brand when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls, which was the same team His Airness led to six championships during his legendary career.