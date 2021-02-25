    Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Still On; Date to Be Determined

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Floyd Mayweather looks on from the ring prior to a super featherweight boxing championship bout between Ricardo Nunez and Gervonta Davis, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul that was originally scheduled for Feb. 20 is still going to take place at some point.

    Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, a new date for the spectacle "is coming soon."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

