X

    Texas' Greg Brown Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Signs with Agent

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2021

    Texas forward Greg Brown (4) dribbles the ball up the court against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Texas forward Greg Brown announced his intention to enter the 2021 NBA draft Thursday.

    Brown posted on Instagram that he has signed with BDA Sports.

    "First off, I would like to thank the University of Texas for the historical year and all the great memories," Brown wrote. "I will cherish them forever. I have decided to chase my dreams and enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with BDA Sports."

    The 19-year-old averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds during his freshman season with the Longhorns, who were eliminated in Round 1 of the NCAA tournament. 

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Brown ranked as the No. 40 prospect in this year's class. 

    Brown, who is listed at 6'9" and 205 pounds, is one of the most athletic players in the nation. His earth-shattering dunk against Baylor may have been the best of the 2020-21 college season, and he was consistently able to use his leaping ability and lateral quickness to help in former coach Shaka Smart's pressure defensive system.

    While he's not an elite scorer, the Texas native flashed an improving jumper and hit 33.0 percent of his three-point shots as a freshman. His passing and playmaking IQ need a ton of work, but he projects as a potential three-and-D player at the 3 and could rocket up boards if he keeps working on his shooting mechanics.

    The measurables in terms of athleticism will be undeniable, and Brown could lap the field in workouts if the NBA has an in-person scouting combine this year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As it stands, he has tremendous upside because of his size and athleticism. 

    Related

      Jaylen Has Successful Surgery

      Celtics star is expected to resume basketball activities in three months after having successful wrist surgery

      Jaylen Has Successful Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jaylen Has Successful Surgery

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Texas' Greg Brown Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Signs with Agent

      Texas' Greg Brown Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Signs with Agent
      Texas Longhorns Basketball logo
      Texas Longhorns Basketball

      Texas' Greg Brown Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Signs with Agent

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Greg Brown announces decision to enter NBA Draft

      Greg Brown announces decision to enter NBA Draft
      Texas Longhorns Basketball logo
      Texas Longhorns Basketball

      Greg Brown announces decision to enter NBA Draft

      Horns247
      via Horns247

      A-Rod Buys Wolves for $1.5B 💰

      Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore have agreed to buy the Minnesota NBA franchise from Glen Taylor (Shams)

      A-Rod Buys Wolves for $1.5B 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      A-Rod Buys Wolves for $1.5B 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report