Texas' Greg Brown Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Signs with Agent

Texas forward Greg Brown announced his intention to enter the 2021 NBA draft Thursday.

Brown posted on Instagram that he has signed with BDA Sports.

"First off, I would like to thank the University of Texas for the historical year and all the great memories," Brown wrote. "I will cherish them forever. I have decided to chase my dreams and enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with BDA Sports."

The 19-year-old averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds during his freshman season with the Longhorns, who were eliminated in Round 1 of the NCAA tournament.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Brown ranked as the No. 40 prospect in this year's class.

Brown, who is listed at 6'9" and 205 pounds, is one of the most athletic players in the nation. His earth-shattering dunk against Baylor may have been the best of the 2020-21 college season, and he was consistently able to use his leaping ability and lateral quickness to help in former coach Shaka Smart's pressure defensive system.

While he's not an elite scorer, the Texas native flashed an improving jumper and hit 33.0 percent of his three-point shots as a freshman. His passing and playmaking IQ need a ton of work, but he projects as a potential three-and-D player at the 3 and could rocket up boards if he keeps working on his shooting mechanics.

The measurables in terms of athleticism will be undeniable, and Brown could lap the field in workouts if the NBA has an in-person scouting combine this year.

As it stands, he has tremendous upside because of his size and athleticism.