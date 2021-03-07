Sting, Darby Allin Beat Cage, Ricky Starks in Street Fight at AEW Revolution

Photo credit: AEW

In his first official wrestling match since 2015, Sting was victorious Sunday at AEW Revolution as he teamed with TNT champion Darby Allin to beat Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

Sting put Starks down with the Scorpion Death Drop to bring a conclusion to a brutal affair.

The match was taped ahead of time and included a number of incredible moments. Allin, in particular, threw caution to the wind.

All Elite Wrestling caused a major shock in December when Sting made his debut for the company on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite.

The Icon's debut consisted of chasing off Team Taz to save Allin and Cody Rhodes.

Over the next several weeks, Sting continued to appear on Dynamite, and he forged a bond with Allin after declaring that he saw a lot of himself in the rising star.

Sting also served as an ally to Allin in his battle with Team Taz members Cage, Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Taz and Hook. With the veteran entering the fray, it brought down the numbers advantage at least a bit.

Eventually, The Icon got physically involved when he hit Starks with his bat while he was trying to interfere during a TNT title match between Allin and Cage.

After that, AEW announced Sting and Allin would team up to face Cage and Starks in a Street Fight at Revolution, marking the 61-year-old's first match since WWE Night of Champions in 2015, which saw him suffer a neck injury against Seth Rollins.

Team Taz eventually made The Icon pay for aiding Allin when he confronted them after the heel group kidnapped Allin.

Taz goaded Sting into entering the ring on his own and abandoning his trademark bat. Cage took advantage by kicking him in the gut and planting him with a devastating powerbomb.

It was a scary moment considering Sting's injury history and his age, but he took the bump like a champ and was ready for Sunday's bout.

While the match was huge in the sense that it was Sting's return to action, it was just as big for the three other performers involved as putting them in a match with the veteran was a huge vote of confidence in their ability.

Allin was the one who received the ultimate rub as he and Sting were victorious, but Cage and Starks undoubtedly gained plenty from the experience, as well.

