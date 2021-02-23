Tiger Woods Undergoing Surgery on Leg Injuries After Single-Car Crash in LA

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Woods' car "sustained major damage" and that the "Jaws of Life" were required to get him out of the vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Agent Mark Steinberg said Woods was undergoing surgery after suffering "multiple leg injuries."

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Steinberg said, per Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector Henry Narvaez described Woods' injuries as "moderate to critical" to reporters. L.A. Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael White provided more information on the crash and Woods' status:

The Los Angeles Times cited law enforcement sources who said Woods was allegedly "traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 45-year-old was the only person in the car, and the accident is under investigation by authorities.

NBC Los Angeles shared images from the scene of the wreck:

During his media availability ahead of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Justin Thomas said he's "sick to my stomach" about the news and is hopeful for the best.

The PGA Tour issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, in part: "Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods was in California over the weekend for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. While he didn't compete, the 15-time major champion serves as the host of the event through his charitable foundation.

He presented the trophy to tournament winner Max Homa on Sunday:

On Monday, Woods golfed with retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and actress Jada Pinkett Smith:

Woods hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters in November, where he tied for 38th. Speaking with Jim Nantz on Sunday, he expressed optimism about competing in the 2021 Masters but acknowledged a level of doubt after having undergone a fifth back surgery in January.

In 2009, Woods suffered minor injuries in a crash outside his home in Windermere, Florida. The event sparked widespread reporting on his infidelities to then-wife Elin Nordegren.

The golf legend was arrested in 2017 under suspicion of driving under the influence after police officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in Florida. A toxicology report showed five drugs in his system at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving.