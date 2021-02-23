    Report: Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers Meeting 'Went Well' amid Contract Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II on Tuesday to discuss the quarterback's contract situation for 2021.

    Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the meeting between the two sides "went well."

    Roethlisberger's deal has been a major focal point for the Steelers as they prepare for next season. The 38-year-old currently has a $41.25 million cap hit on the books in 2021, per Spotrac

    Rooney told reporters last month that it would be difficult for the team to bring Roethlisberger back at that number. 

    "I don’t want to go too far down that road because we have a lot of discussions internally and with Ben," said Rooney. "Salary cap and Ben’s contract is a big factor in where we go. That’s as much as I can say."

    Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic that he doesn't care about his pay next season "at all" and would be willing to restructure his deal to help Pittsburgh's cap situation. 

    Spotrac currently projects the Steelers to be $6 million over the salary cap. The team also has to make decisions on several pending free agents, including Bud Dupree, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Avery Williamson and Alejandro Villanueva. 

    Roethlisberger helped the Steelers win the AFC North last season for the first time since 2017. He threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and completed 65.6 percent of his attempts. 

