Kenny Omega Beats Jon Moxley, Retains AEW World Title at Revolution 2021

Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution on Sunday to retain the AEW World Championship.

The match promised a level of brutality exceeding what's expected of a traditional singles encounter, and it delivered in that regard. At one point, Omega hit Moxley with an exploding barbed wire baseball bat.

That wasn't enough to keep Moxley down, and Omega finally put him away with a One-Winged Angel on top of a steel chair.

Sunday marked perhaps the culmination of a heated rivalry between Omega and Moxley that dates back to Mox's first appearance with All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing 2019, which was the company's official pay-per-view debut.

That eventually led to an Unsanctioned Lights Out match between them at Full Gear 2019 with Moxley prevailing.

It wasn't long after that Moxley won the AEW World Championship, and he proceeded to enjoy a lengthy run that lasted 277 days, which stands as the longest AEW world title run in company history to date.

Omega enjoyed success in the tag team division with "Hangman" Adam Page, but after they dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to FTR at All Out in September, Omega decided to shift his focus back to singles competition and his pursuit of the AEW world title.

That led to Omega and Page meeting in the finals of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship, and it was the former who prevailed.

Omega received his title shot on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on Dec. 2, and it was then that he completed his heel turn by using nefarious means to beat Moxley and take the title in the process.

Don Callis handed Omega a microphone during the match, and he used it to hit Moxley and set him up for the One-Winged Angel to score the pinfall victory.

Moxley made it his mission to get revenge on Omega and take the championship back thereafter, but Omega insulated himself well by forming a faction with Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers.

Omega claimed that since Moxley complained about losing a "fair" wrestling match to him previously, he would up the ante at Revolution by making it an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

On the surface, that seemed to favor the challenger since he already beat the titleholder in a hardcore match previously and has plenty of experience in that arena.

Given Omega's willingness and need to break the rules in order to win, however, the stipulation may have favored him in reality and helped lead to his successful defense.

