Buying or Selling Latest NFL Free-Agency Buzz, Rumors as March Nears

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The NFL's rumor mill seems more active than ever ahead of the new league year beginning March 17.

It's not hard to see why. Stars like J.J. Watt are already on the market, and quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the headliners of the 2021 free-agent class.

Perhaps most importantly, a reduced salary cap will create intrigue with 11 teams still in the red. Superstar players could emulate the NBA and settle for short deals on contenders.

Add in the usual suspects—teams thinking about franchise tags, the quarterback carousel and offensive line help—and this offseason is only just getting started.

Below, we'll be buying or selling the top free-agency buzz and rumors making the rounds.