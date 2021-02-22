Raiders' Kemah Siverand Arrested on Felony Charges After Alleged Street Racing

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand was reportedly arrested in Houston on Saturday morning and is facing felony evading charges, per Jonathan McCall of KRON4 News.

Siverand was the same player who was released by the Seattle Seahawks in August after attempting to sneak a female visitor into the team's hotel during training camp by dressing her in Seahawks gear to disguise her as a player, violating team rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The undrafted rookie was signed by the Raiders in October, though he didn't appear in any games for the team as a practice-squad member. Las Vegas signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January.

According to the police report (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today), Houston police officers saw five cars racing on the North Loop East highway and stopped three cars. Two suspects were charged with racing on a highway.

Siverand "initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping." He was released following his arrest on a $2,500 bond.

"The highways are supposed to be for the safe and efficient movement of people and goods," Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference Monday. "Not for people, especially men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, to think that they're a part in The Fast and the Furious."