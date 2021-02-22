    Raiders' Kemah Siverand Arrested on Felony Charges After Alleged Street Racing

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Oklahoma State cornerback Kemah Siverand is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Okla., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand was reportedly arrested in Houston on Saturday morning and is facing felony evading charges, per Jonathan McCall of KRON4 News. 

    Siverand was the same player who was released by the Seattle Seahawks in August after attempting to sneak a female visitor into the team's hotel during training camp by dressing her in Seahawks gear to disguise her as a player, violating team rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The undrafted rookie was signed by the Raiders in October, though he didn't appear in any games for the team as a practice-squad member. Las Vegas signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January

    According to the police report (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today), Houston police officers saw five cars racing on the North Loop East highway and stopped three cars. Two suspects were charged with racing on a highway. 

    Siverand "initially stopped for officers, then continued to drive another mile before stopping." He was released following his arrest on a $2,500 bond.

    "The highways are supposed to be for the safe and efficient movement of people and goods," Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference Monday. "Not for people, especially men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, to think that they're a part in The Fast and the Furious."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Derek Carr Likely to Return, Marcus Mariota Set to Exit

      Derek Carr Likely to Return, Marcus Mariota Set to Exit
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Derek Carr Likely to Return, Marcus Mariota Set to Exit

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      February Raiders news tracker

      February Raiders news tracker
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      February Raiders news tracker

      Bill Williamson
      via Silver And Black Pride

      Raiders defensive back arrested for street racing

      Raiders defensive back arrested for street racing
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders defensive back arrested for street racing

      Las Vegas Review-Journal
      via Las Vegas Review-Journal

      Las Vegas Raiders: Best Free-Agent Additions From 2020

      Las Vegas Raiders: Best Free-Agent Additions From 2020
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Las Vegas Raiders: Best Free-Agent Additions From 2020

      Steven Avalos
      via The Raider Ramble