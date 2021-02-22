Michael Pittman Jr. Told Carson Wentz He's 'Locked In' to Colts' No. 11 Jersey

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Carson Wentz will have to find a new number with the Indianapolis Colts because receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is not going to give it up his No. 11.

"I am No. 11," Pittman told TMZ Sports. "I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done."

Wentz has worn No. 11 in each of his five years with the Philadelphia Eagles as well as in college at North Dakota State, but he apparently already told Pittman he won't fight him over the number.

"Yeah, so I spoke to [Carson], and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in—and he was like, 'That's cool, bro, because I'm probably gonna switch anyway,'" Pittman added.

It's not uncommon for players to pay for a jersey number after joining a new team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill made a combined $52,000 from Eric Weddle and Jalen Ramsey by giving up Nos. 32 and 20, respectively.

It doesn't seem like there is a price high enough for Pittman, who just finished his first year in the NFL after being a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Of course, he might not want to upset his new starting quarterback if he wants consistent targets in 2021.