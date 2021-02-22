    Michael Pittman Jr. Told Carson Wentz He's 'Locked In' to Colts' No. 11 Jersey

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Carson Wentz will have to find a new number with the Indianapolis Colts because receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is not going to give it up his No. 11. 

    "I am No. 11," Pittman told TMZ Sports. "I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done."

    Wentz has worn No. 11 in each of his five years with the Philadelphia Eagles as well as in college at North Dakota State, but he apparently already told Pittman he won't fight him over the number.

    "Yeah, so I spoke to [Carson], and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in—and he was like, 'That's cool, bro, because I'm probably gonna switch anyway,'" Pittman added.

    It's not uncommon for players to pay for a jersey number after joining a new team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill made a combined $52,000 from Eric Weddle and Jalen Ramsey by giving up Nos. 32 and 20, respectively.

    It doesn't seem like there is a price high enough for Pittman, who just finished his first year in the NFL after being a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

    Of course, he might not want to upset his new starting quarterback if he wants consistent targets in 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Buying or Selling FAs Coming Off Injury

      Can they be elite again? 🤔

      Buying or Selling FAs Coming Off Injury
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Buying or Selling FAs Coming Off Injury

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

      Report: Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Report: Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Film Room: Carson Wentz, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly- Part 1: Athleticism

      Film Room: Carson Wentz, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly- Part 1: Athleticism
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Film Room: Carson Wentz, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly- Part 1: Athleticism

      Chris Shepherd
      via Stampede Blue

      Scouts: Wilson Isn't Far Behind Lawrence

      Why some scouts are saying the former BYU QB may even be the superior prospect 😳

      Scouts: Wilson Isn't Far Behind Lawrence
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Scouts: Wilson Isn't Far Behind Lawrence

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report