Windhorst: NBA Teams Bracing Themselves for the Worst Schedule They've Ever Seen

As the NBA prepares to release its schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season, teams are reportedly prepared for a backloaded slate of games.

"They are bracing themselves for the worst schedule they've ever seen. All kinds of five games in seven nights, all kinds of strange road trips, where you're playing East and West in the same road trip...when that schedule comes out, wait until you hear the griping," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Windhorst went on to say we're likely to see teams rest players at several points in the second half simply because of the close proximity of games.

The NBA will attempt to get 72 games in for each team this season and has dealt with more than 30 postponements over the first half because of COVID-19 and the winter storm in Texas.

