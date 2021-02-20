Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Basketball Postponed After Aggies' COVID-19 Tests

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The men's basketball game between Kentucky and Texas A&M, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Aggies' program.

Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Communications Director Evan Roberts communicated the reasoning for the decision in a statement.

"Tuesday's contest between Texas A&M men's basketball and Kentucky has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements."

Per Roberts, no makeup date has been determined at this time.

The Aggies have not played since Jan. 30, when they beat Kansas State 68-61. The Kentucky game will mark the sixth straight postponed contest due to COVID-19 concerns since the win over the Wildcats.

Texas A&M announced that the program had paused all activity when announcing that its Feb. 3 matchup against Vanderbilt, which was the first game postponed in this stretch, was called off.

At this time, the Aggies currently have two more regular-season games scheduled on Saturday at Missouri and Wednesday, March 3 at home versus Mississippi State. The postponed contests have not been rescheduled.

In addition, the SEC tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 10.

The SEC has largely been able to pull off its schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside of Texas A&M, with few games canceled in February.

A Florida at LSU game set for Feb. 6 was postponed, as were LSU at Ole Miss and Mississippi State at Auburn on Thursday. All other games, excluding the Aggies' slate, have gone on as scheduled.

The Aggies were previously scheduled to return Saturday against Arkansas, but an additional positive test within the Texas A&M program forced the postponement of that game, per the Bryan-College Station Eagle, who noted that the team has only had limited practices this month.

Texas A&M is one of numerous teams which has been forced to postpone large stretches of games due to COVID-19. Of note, Louisville was out for nearly three weeks in February before returning Saturday versus UNC, and the No. 2 Baylor Bears have been out for three weeks. Baylor is set to return on Tuesday, however, against Iowa State.