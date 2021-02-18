Tony Dungy Says Colts Are 'Super Bowl Contenders' After Carson Wentz Trade

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Tony Dungy knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, and he believes the addition of Carson Wentz makes the team a contender in 2021.

"I'm excited for the team, looking forward to seeing what Carson does," Dungy said. "I think this makes the Colts Super Bowl contenders next year."

The Colts reportedly acquired Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Indianapolis already had a top-10 scoring offense and scoring defense in 2020 and will turn to Wentz as a replacement for the retired Philip Rivers.

The quarterback will reconnect with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016-17. Wentz finished 2017 with a career-high 33 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions, leading the NFL with a 78.5 Total QBR.

"Frank Reich knows Carson; he knows how to get the best out of him," Dungy said.

Though Wentz is coming off an awful season in Philadelphia with 15 interceptions in 12 games before getting benched, Dungy has a lot of faith in the 28-year-old going forward.