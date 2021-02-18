    Giants Trade Rumors: 'Nary a Whisper' NY Eyeing a QB Amid Daniel Jones Struggles

    Despite struggling through his first two seasons, Daniel Jones' status as starting quarterback for the New York Giants appears to be safe.

    Per ESPN's Field Yates, there has been "nary a whisper" about the Giants looking at quarterbacks who might replace Jones.

    The Giants are rumored to still be very high on Jones, who has two more guaranteed years left on his rookie contract.

    ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Monday that "multiple team and league sources reiterated" that Jones is the Giants' guy and that they believe he "has what it takes to be a successful upper-echelon quarterback."

    Jones showed promise as a rookie with 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games. He took a significant step back in 2020 with 2,943 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts.

    The Duke product has also had problems holding onto the football, as he led the league with 18 fumbles in 2019 and tied for the league lead with 11 last season.

    However, Dave Gettleman is New York's general manager, and he was running the front office when the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He's unlikely to move on from his guy so soon.

    New York currently owns the No. 11 pick in the first round of this year's draft.

