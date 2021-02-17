LeBron James: 'I'm Right With' Draymond Green on Andre Drummond Comments

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After Draymond Green turned heads by calling out the double standard in how players are treated when they ask for a trade compared to how teams treat them while attempting to work out a trade, LeBron James echoed many of the same sentiments.

James said he was "right with" Green in regards to the Golden State Warriors forward's comments about the situation with Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It's the narrative of what the league has always been," the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters. "From a team's perspective, they control the narrative. They've controlled the narrative for how players should be, how they should act, how they should treat the organization. … We just want people to understand that there's two sides of the coin. It's not just one-sided."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported the Cavaliers plan on sitting Drummond in an effort to trade him prior to the March 25 deadline.

Cleveland wants to make Jarrett Allen the long-term center and will sit Drummond instead of risking injury and playing him limited minutes before a potential trade. It is a notable move because the veteran has played well this season and is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks a night.

KRON's Jason Dumas shared Green's comments on the situation:

Green highlighted the narrative around James Harden in particular, who wanted out of Houston but was still expected to play and give full effort while he was a member of the Rockets. Houston eventually traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a multi-team deal but only after Harden received some criticism for missing the start of training camp.

That James weighed in is notable for multiple reasons.

For one, he is the face of the league, meaning his comments carry additional weight. What's more, he will forever be associated with the Cavaliers from his time with the franchise and commented on his former team's dealings with Drummond.

James' comments came after he led the Lakers to a 112-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.