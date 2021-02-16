    Report: Dansby Swanson to Earn $6M in 2021 After Braves Contract Arbitration

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after a ground rule double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Dansby Swanson will earn $6 million from the Atlanta Braves in 2021 after the two sides reportedly had an arbitration hearing on Tuesday. 

    Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the arbitrator ruled in favor of the Braves' offer of $6 million rather than the $6.7 million Swanson filed for in January.

    Swanson and Mike Soroka were the two Braves players who had arbitration hearings after being unable to agree to terms with the team prior to the Jan. 15 deadline. 

    On Saturday, Soroka won his case against Atlanta to receive a $2.8 million contract for this season. 

    Swanson is in his second year of arbitration. The 27-year-old was able to avoid going to a hearing with the Braves last year by agreeing to a $3.15 million salary in January 2020. 

    Atlanta originally acquired Swanson, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLB draft, Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2015 for Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier. 

    Last season was the best of Swanson's career. The Vanderbilt alum hit .274/.345/.464 with 10 homers and 35 RBI in 60 games during the regular season. He hit three homers and slugged .556 in 12 playoff games to help the Braves reach the National League Championship Series.

