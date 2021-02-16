    Report: Kawann Short, 2-Time Pro Bowler, Released After 8 Seasons with Panthers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short watches during an NFL football camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers are reportedly releasing veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short after eight seasons with the team.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Short's release, which is expected to be made official later Tuesday. The move will save the Panthers $8.6 million on their 2021 salary cap.

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

