Trevon Grimes NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles WR

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 220



POSITIVES

— Very good size and length at the WR position.

— Very good catching range and flashes the ability to come down with contested catches. Basically operates like a basketball big man 10 yards down the field.

— Flashes a competitive streak where he imposes his size on defenders in blocking and will attempt to bury defenders the ball in his hands.

— Plays under control with his route running.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average overall athlete. Below-average foot quickness and struggles to accelerate on routes. Plays upright and struggles to consistently bend on breaks or when releasing vs. press.

— Blocking effort comes and goes.

— Limited after the catch. Straight-line athlete who doesn't make defenders miss.

2020 STATISTICS

11 G, 38 rec., 589 yards, 9 TD

NOTES

— Transferred from Ohio State in 2018.

OVERALL

Trevon Grimes is a large and long WR who will have flashes of utilizing his play strength to impose his will on defenders in the run game and with the ball in his hands. Grimes does a good job of utilizing his natural length and has a very good catching range which he flashes in contested-ball situations and will bring value to the red zone. Grimes is a limited athlete, which shows up in his route running and with the ball in his hands. He runs upright and leaves himself vulnerable to handsy CBs (even with his size and strength) and lacks adequate foot quickness and ability to bend to win vs. defenders.

Grimes projects to be an outside-only WR with the catching range and hands to win in the red zone, but he will have to play more to his testing speed than his play speed and improve his route-running technique to be more than a backup role player.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 227/300

POSITION RANK: WR34

PRO COMPARISON: Laquon Treadwell

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice