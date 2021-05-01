    Hamilcar Rashed Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    National Team linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. of Oregon State (11) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 3/8"

    WEIGHT: 251


    POSITIVES

    —Has a very fast and violent trigger once he recognizes plays.

    —Is a high-effort player, which is how he tallied so many sacks in 2019.

    —Violence transitions to the tackling game, where he does not allow much knockback.

    —Long frame has the potential to be "where he wins" at the next level.

    —Tough at the point of attack, but doesn't reset the line of scrimmage.

    NEGATIVES

    —Does not have great bend, which is a major issue for a lighter edge-rusher.

    —May be limited to outside rushes, as inside counters are difficult to find on film.

    —May not have the overall athleticism to play 3-4 outside linebacker, limiting him to 4-3 defensive end.

    —Plays a full-man too often when pass rushing.

    —Can lose contain fast to the edge.

    2020 STATISTICS

    23 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 PBU

    NOTES

    —Brother played basketball for Oregon State, swaying his commitment.

    OVERALL

    In 2019, Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was coming off of one of the hottest years in college football after his 22.5-TFL and 14-sack season. Unfortunately, many of those plays stemmed from cleaning up messes made by teammates off pure effort and motor, a trait that does not consistently translate to NFL production.

    In 2020, he notched only two TFLs and no sacks, a massive disappointment after recording 35 TFLs and 16.5 sacks in his prior two seasons at Oregon State. Rashed should be viewed as a borderline rosterable edge defender who has some upside if he can fill out his frame and get stronger so his power rushes are the staple of his game.

    GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK228/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE29

    PRO COMPARISON: Alex Highsmith 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

