Hamilcar Rashed Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets Edge

HEIGHT: 6'2 3/8"

WEIGHT: 251



POSITIVES

—Has a very fast and violent trigger once he recognizes plays.

—Is a high-effort player, which is how he tallied so many sacks in 2019.

—Violence transitions to the tackling game, where he does not allow much knockback.

—Long frame has the potential to be "where he wins" at the next level.

—Tough at the point of attack, but doesn't reset the line of scrimmage.

NEGATIVES

—Does not have great bend, which is a major issue for a lighter edge-rusher.

—May be limited to outside rushes, as inside counters are difficult to find on film.

—May not have the overall athleticism to play 3-4 outside linebacker, limiting him to 4-3 defensive end.

—Plays a full-man too often when pass rushing.

—Can lose contain fast to the edge.

2020 STATISTICS

23 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 PBU

NOTES

—Brother played basketball for Oregon State, swaying his commitment.

OVERALL

In 2019, Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was coming off of one of the hottest years in college football after his 22.5-TFL and 14-sack season. Unfortunately, many of those plays stemmed from cleaning up messes made by teammates off pure effort and motor, a trait that does not consistently translate to NFL production.

In 2020, he notched only two TFLs and no sacks, a massive disappointment after recording 35 TFLs and 16.5 sacks in his prior two seasons at Oregon State. Rashed should be viewed as a borderline rosterable edge defender who has some upside if he can fill out his frame and get stronger so his power rushes are the staple of his game.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 228/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE29

PRO COMPARISON: Alex Highsmith

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

