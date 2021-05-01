Jonathon Cooper NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos EDGE

Paul Sancya/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 5/8"

WEIGHT: 253



POSITIVES

—Sets a hard edge. He’s an underrated run defender.

—He’s playing his best ball as his career pushes forward, including the Senior Bowl.

—He has NFL size.

—His timed drills show potential for more athleticism than shown on tape.

—Speed-to-power potential as a pass-rusher is there.

NEGATIVES

—Foot speed is not great on film.

—Play strength is not enough to base his game around at the moment.

—Will not be a defensive end who is able to chase down a play as an unblocked end man on the line of scrimmage.

2020 STATISTICS

24 TKL, 3.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

—State Defensive Player of the Year in Ohio as a senior.

—Was named a team captain in 2019 and 2020.

—Started every game he was available for in the past three seasons.

—Medically redshirted in 2019 because of a high-ankle sprain that required surgery.

OVERALL

Jonathon Cooper had a non-traditional college career, as injury and a COVID-19-shortened season worked against his breakout, but the former highly recruited prep put together a solid 2020 against future NFL offensive tackles on film.

His athletic measurables do not match 1:1 with his film but may signify an upside that was unreached in 2019 and 2020 because of his ankle injury. Cooper consistently got better as his college career developed, even stretching through Senior Bowl practices, which is a sign that the arrow on his career is only moving up.

At the moment, Cooper warrants a late-round selection as he attempts to show that his flashes are not a fluke. He could fight for a roster spot in camp.

GRADE: 6.45/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 247/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE30

PRO COMPARISON: Kylie Fitts

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

