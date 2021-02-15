WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days from WWE Elimination Chamber, the six men who will compete in the event's namesake match for the WWE Championship clashed in a gauntlet match to determine which lucky Superstar would enter Sunday's match last.

The star-studded main event headlined a show that looked to put the final touches on the build for the WWE Network special while propelling the hottest feuds on Monday nights forward.

Did it succeed? Who emerged victoriously, and what does it mean for the stars and the flagship on this Road to WrestleMania?

Find out with this recap of the February 15 broadcast.