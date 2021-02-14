    Terrell Owens Questions HOF Voting Process After Calvin Johnson's Induction

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Wide receiver Terrell Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 but still has no plans on visiting the museum in Canton, Ohio.

    He pointed to the recent selection of Calvin Johnson as more evidence supporting his position.

    "This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn't go," he said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don't understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there's no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne on this year's ballot] that have done equal or greater things."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Teams Should Be Calling About Russell Wilson 📞

      No matter how unlikely, these three teams should make an offer to Seattle now ➡️

      Teams Should Be Calling About Russell Wilson 📞
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Should Be Calling About Russell Wilson 📞

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Winfield Fined for Trolling

      Antoine Winfield Jr. fined $7.8K for mocking Tyreek Hill’s signature peace sign at the Super Bowl

      Winfield Fined for Trolling
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winfield Fined for Trolling

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Where Should Top Free Agents Want to Land? 📍

      We picked the ideal teams for five of the biggest names in free agency ➡️

      Where Should Top Free Agents Want to Land? 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Where Should Top Free Agents Want to Land? 📍

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Top NFL Prospects Who Didn't Play in 2020

      Players who opted out this past season, but could still make a splash on draft night ➡️

      Top NFL Prospects Who Didn't Play in 2020
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top NFL Prospects Who Didn't Play in 2020

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report