Terrell Owens Questions HOF Voting Process After Calvin Johnson's Induction

Wide receiver Terrell Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 but still has no plans on visiting the museum in Canton, Ohio.

He pointed to the recent selection of Calvin Johnson as more evidence supporting his position.

"This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn't go," he said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don't understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there's no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne on this year's ballot] that have done equal or greater things."

