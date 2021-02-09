Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37February 9, 2021
NFL reporter Terez Paylor died Tuesday at the age of 37.
Yahoo Sports announced the news and shared a statement from his fiancee, Ebony Reed:
"While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many. Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans. More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiance, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed."
Paylor's death sparked plenty of reaction from the sports journalism world, underscoring the impact he had on so many people in the industry beyond just his writing ability:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Another terrible, unspeakable loss. Terez was so talented, and all of us who knew him were so proud to see him grow at Yahoo into one of the best football writers, reporters and podcasters around. He was a great, kind person. God, he had the best laugh. We'll all miss him. https://t.co/80mUReOvTD
Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN
Wait a minute...this is just not f’ing right. What’s going on!!! Listen. Terez Paylor was my guy. Respected him to the fullest. 100%. He was real, talented, intelligent, genuine...I loved talking ball with the man. This is just devastating in every way. My condolences. I’m numb. https://t.co/91SisU0NuF
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Can’t express how sad today has been at Yahoo Sports. Terez was incredible - talented, driven, dedicated. Serious. Soulful. Grateful. So much respect for him and his journey. Just 37, about to be engaged, world in front of him. Lucky to call him a friend. Thinking of his family. https://t.co/VQFEzeBfpo
Steve Wyche @wyche89
This is crushing news. This wave of loss to our friends and people in our industry has come with a fury and we are heartbroken. The solace I selfishly take in moments like these is knowing how sweet and wonderful Terez was and how I am better for knowing him, my @HowardU brother. https://t.co/g9jubwkhNQ
Tyler R. Tynes @TylerRickyTynes
Terez was a mentor to almost every young Black person writing about football I know. He was always around & always listening to what our generation produced. I talked to him before the season and he said he “couldn’t be happier.” Hug ya folks & tell them you love them. RIP unc 🖤 https://t.co/iuisiAGM9k
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The only real conversation I had with Terez Paylor was when he called to discuss leaving the KC Star for Yahoo! I had long admired his tenacity & reporting chops. I told him he was ready to do whatever he wanted. He made the move & kicked butt. Had so much more to accomplish. RIP
Robert Mays @robertmays
When I heard the news today, I just broke down. Terez was such a wonderful guy. We always appreciated the passion each other had about football and our places in it. Every time I saw him and we got to chat, my day was brighter. He's going to be so missed. https://t.co/8cZc95rIms
Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB
Terez Paylor was *the* man. Most importantly a good and kind human, but also a truly phenomenal NFL writer and reporter. He was one of a kind and saying he’ll be missed doesn’t feel close to enough. We’ve been heartbroken all day. All our love to Ebony and his family. https://t.co/w0MKDBSS1p
Peter King @peter_king
Crushing. Such a pro, so conscientious. To be great at anything, you’ve got to have a passion for it. Terez’s passion for the game and for his writing showed daily. So sad for his fiancé. Sad as well for a generation of readers who won’t see 25 years of Terez’s great work. RIP. https://t.co/rhoLdb67iu
Paylor covered the Kansas City Chiefs as the beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five years before he joined Yahoo Sports in 2018. He was also a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and member of the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Howard University graduate joined the Star in 2006 and covered a variety of sports prior to becoming the beat writer for the Chiefs, including high schools, the Kansas City Brigade of the Arena Football League, Sporting KC of the MLS and the University of Missouri.
