    Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports NFL Reporter, Dies at 37

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Footballs are seen on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    NFL reporter Terez Paylor died Tuesday at the age of 37. 

    Yahoo Sports announced the news and shared a statement from his fiancee, Ebony Reed:

    "While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many. Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans. More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiance, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed."

    Paylor's death sparked plenty of reaction from the sports journalism world, underscoring the impact he had on so many people in the industry beyond just his writing ability:

    Paylor covered the Kansas City Chiefs as the beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five years before he joined Yahoo Sports in 2018. He was also a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

    The Howard University graduate joined the Star in 2006 and covered a variety of sports prior to becoming the beat writer for the Chiefs, including high schools, the Kansas City Brigade of the Arena Football League, Sporting KC of the MLS and the University of Missouri.

