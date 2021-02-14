    Former Impact Champion Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs WWE Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Richard Drew/Associated Press

    Taya Valkyrie is signing with WWE and will start with the NXT brand, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson.

    Valkyrie has long been one of the biggest stars in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division. She held the Knockouts Championship for 377 days, the longest single reign in the promotion's history.

    Johnson reported Valkyrie is likely to be announced with the newest class for WWE's Performance Center.

    Mia Yim and Chelsea Green are both former Knockouts champions and started at the Performance Center upon officially joining WWE in October 2018. Valkyrie going the same route wouldn't come as a surprise.

    During a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H revealed the PC would soon see an influx of talent for the women's division.

    "The current class coming in to the Performance Center, this rookie class coming in very soon is the largest female class we had in history, so that speaks of the commitment and where we're going with female performers and seeing them as exactly that—as performers, as nothing else and really trying to strengthen that even further," he told reporters.

    Given how much she burnished her profile with AAA, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, Valkyrie shouldn't have to wait long before she regularly features on NXT.

    The 37-year-old is also married to John Morrison, opening the door for plenty of possibilities were she to move to Raw or SmackDown.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      The Lasting Impact of The Rock's Return 🙏

      We look back at the return of the Rock on the 10-year anniversary

      The Lasting Impact of The Rock's Return 🙏
      WWE logo
      WWE

      The Lasting Impact of The Rock's Return 🙏

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: WWE to Sign Taya Valkyrie

      Former Impact champion has agreed to terms with WWE and will start under NXT (PWInsider)

      Report: WWE to Sign Taya Valkyrie
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Report: WWE to Sign Taya Valkyrie

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Stone Cold Responds to CM Punk 🍿

      The Texas Rattlesnake claps back at Punk after saying he would beat Steve Austin in a match: 'Complete delusion'

      Stone Cold Responds to CM Punk 🍿
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Stone Cold Responds to CM Punk 🍿

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      🐰 Priest perfect with Bad Bunny 🔥 Sammy has babyface potential 📲 Catch up on all the hot takes

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report