Former Impact Champion Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs WWE Contract

Richard Drew/Associated Press

Taya Valkyrie is signing with WWE and will start with the NXT brand, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson.

Valkyrie has long been one of the biggest stars in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division. She held the Knockouts Championship for 377 days, the longest single reign in the promotion's history.

Johnson reported Valkyrie is likely to be announced with the newest class for WWE's Performance Center.

Mia Yim and Chelsea Green are both former Knockouts champions and started at the Performance Center upon officially joining WWE in October 2018. Valkyrie going the same route wouldn't come as a surprise.

During a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H revealed the PC would soon see an influx of talent for the women's division.

"The current class coming in to the Performance Center, this rookie class coming in very soon is the largest female class we had in history, so that speaks of the commitment and where we're going with female performers and seeing them as exactly that—as performers, as nothing else and really trying to strengthen that even further," he told reporters.

Given how much she burnished her profile with AAA, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, Valkyrie shouldn't have to wait long before she regularly features on NXT.

The 37-year-old is also married to John Morrison, opening the door for plenty of possibilities were she to move to Raw or SmackDown.