5 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded Next

0 of 5

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Anyone concerned the NBA is crawling toward a dull trade deadline can rest easy knowing one thing: There will be deals. There are always deals.

League insiders have cautioned this year's transaction tumult could be more like a soft to nonexistent breeze, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Their skepticism is not without merit. The star market is bone-thin after the James Harden blockbuster, and spotting surefire sellers becomes infinitely harder when 28—yes, 28—of the Association's teams are within three games of a play-in slot or better.

Marquee names continue to be bandied about the everyday discourse. Hoops heads cannot talk trades without mentioning Lonzo Ball, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Aaron Gordon, Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry, etc. But all of them seem unlikely to get dealt for various reasons. If nothing else, they aren't the most likely to get shipped out next. Too many of their situations are complicated.

Beal's opposition to relocation has been the strongest, most public of the bunch. Adequately capitalizing on the value of Ball and Collins will be difficult with both speeding toward restricted free agency. Collins' market is exacerbated further by a cheapo $4.1 million rookie-scale salary that isn't netting anyone special on its own.

Kyle Lowry is apparently selling a home in Toronto, but the Raptors are too good to qualify as no-brainer sellers unless he specifically asks for out. Gordon is injured, and the Orlando Magic are addicted to standing pat. LaVine hasn't aged himself out of the Chicago Bulls' rebuild.

This is all a roundabout, albeit necessary, way of saying it takes deeper thought to identify the players who are actually the most likely to be on the move next.

Contract situations, team directions, role changes and expected market demand will help determine our selections. Nobody will be chosen because they make good salary fodder. Not all of these players are traditional household names, but they're each useful enough to attract the attention of buyers.