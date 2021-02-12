St. Louis Seeking over $1 Billion in Damages from NFL over Rams' LA Relocation

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Four years ago, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued the Rams, the NFL and the league's 31 other teams for over $1 billion in damages after the Rams relocated to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the NFL confirmed the billion-dollar-plus demands during a lengthy hearing, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

"The plaintiffs are seeking a billion dollars in damages or more," Gerard Carmody, an attorney representing the NFL in the St. Louis Circuit court said. He added: "For people who are seeking billions of dollars, I think I heard four times."

Per Kaplan, the plaintiffs are seeking "a slice of the value" of the Los Angeles Rams, a part of team owner Stan Kroenke's real estate holdings and a fraction of the price tag increases on the 31 other NFL teams over the past half-decade.

"Our experts' disclosures for damages are definitely forward-looking and not backward-looking," attorney Jim Bennett, who is representing St. Louis, said. "Our damages relate to the violation of the relocation policy. The move, the relocation fee, the minimum increase in value to Mr. Kroenke, the minimum increase in value to all the other teams or defendants, the minimum increase in value to Mr. Kroenke's real estate empire, expenses that we incur based on their representations that they might actually think about the new stadium."

The city of St. Louis rattled off reported damages to the city four years ago when the lawsuit became public. Ben Klayman of Reuters provided details:

"The plaintiffs said the loss of the Rams hurt the city and region and benefited the league and its owners, who received a $550 million relocation fee, the lawsuit said. Meanwhile, the value of the Rams increased by nearly $700 million.

"Among other damages cited by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were city and county bond obligations totaling $360 million, the loss of more than $100 million in net proceeds, $30 million for the installation of a new playing surface and other renovations, the loss of state revenue of more than $15 million and about $7.5 million in lost property taxes.

"The city said it also contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to attract and retain an NFL team over the past 20 years, the lawsuit said. The sports complex authority spent more than $17 million during efforts to build a new stadium for the Rams."

Per Klayman, the city of St. Louis alleges that it was a victim of "breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraudulent misrepresentation and business interference."

Per Kaplan, the city of St. Louis also argues that the Rams did not make a "good faith" effort to stay in town.

Marc Ganis, a sports consultant who advised the Rams on their move to St. Louis following the 1994 season, called the damage demands "preposterous and laughable," per Kaplan.

The well-traveled Rams started in Cleveland in 1936 before moving to L.A. in 1946. They called Los Angeles home through 1979 before moving to Anaheim for 15 years.

The Rams then took off for St. Louis and played at the Dome at America's Center for 21 years before moving back to L.A. before the 2016 season.

They played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for four years before moving into the brand-new SoFi Stadium, which they share with the Los Angeles Chargers.