WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 17

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an epic NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the February 17 edition of WWE NXT was all about fallout. The show did not promise much wrestling to start but plenty of opportunities for action.

After Finn Balor successfully defended his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne, Adam Cole superkicked The Prince as well as Kyle O'Reilly. Betrayed by his friend, O'Reilly opened the show seeking answers from the Undisputed Era.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic officially ended with two huge winners. MSK ended an incredible run with victory, defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez toppled Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to become the first-ever women to win the tournament.

Blackheart and Moon tried to refocus by taking on two members of The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. This long-running feud was sure to produce another excellent match.

The leader of The Way, Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida at TakeOver but at a price. With his back turned, Dexter Lumis abducted Austin Theory. The Rebel Heart vowed to find his "sorta-kinda son".

This show had massive potential off of one of the absolute best TakeOvers in recent memory. Especially while on the Road to WrestleMania, anything was possible from the black-and-gold brand.