Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: QB's Relationship with Seahawks 'Fluid'

The latest twist in the surprising saga between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks is the discussion about whether or not the eight-time Pro Bowler will ask to be traded.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, one source described the situation with Wilson and the Seahawks as being "fluid" even though the star quarterback has yet to request a trade.

The situation between Wilson and the Seahawks seemingly came out of nowhere this week.

Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The Fan reported Monday that people in Wilson's camp have "grown increasingly frustrated" with the lack of protection from Seattle's offensive line throughout his career.

Wilson seemed to confirm the report while speaking to reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday:

"Like any player, you never want to get hit. That's the reality of playing this position; ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it's part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is that I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times, so we've got to get better. I've got to find ways to get better too."

Wilson also said on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday that he wants to have more involvement in Seattle's personnel decisions.

On Wednesday, Patrick reported on his radio show (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) that Seahawks management is "not happy" with Wilson for going through the media to make his comments and "the current situation is not sustainable."

Despite their apparent unhappiness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Seahawks aren't giving any indication to other teams that they are willing to trade Wilson.

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season with affordable base salaries of $19 million in the next two years and $21 million in the final year of the deal. His contract does include a $32 million cap hit and $58 million in dead money for 2021, per Spotrac.

The Seahawks selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He's developed into one of the league's best quarterbacks and threw for a career-high 40 touchdown passes to help Seattle win the NFC West in 2020.