Fantasy Football 2021: Early Mock Draft for Next Season

2 of 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

For fantasy managers who end up with the No. 1 pick in their league's draft, there's one important question to consider: Which star running back should you take?

Like last year, there are several standouts to consider. McCaffrey, Cook, Henry and Kamara could all be in the conversation, and there may not be a bad choice among them. They have all proved themselves in recent years and could be in store for big showings in 2021.

McCaffrey should be the first player selected, though, despite being limited to three games in 2020 due to injuries. When the Panthers running back was on the field, he was as effective as ever (374 yards and six touchdowns). So, as long as he stays healthy in 2021, there's no reason to think he won't return to form.

Not only is the 24-year-old one of the NFL's top rushers at his best, but he's also typically involved in Carolina's passing game. He had more than 100 catches in both 2018 and 2019, and he went over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in 2019. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a return to that production next season.

Cook is coming off his best season yet, while Henry has led the NFL in rushing each of the past two years, so both should be safe picks at No. 1 if you're skeptical of whether McCaffrey will bounce right back.

It might be a bit riskier to draft Kamara, though, as it's not yet clear what the Saints offense will look like in 2021 with veteran quarterback Drew Brees potentially retiring this offseason.