Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Colts Have Offered Eagles at Least 2 2nd-Round Picks

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly offered the Philadelphia Eagles at least two second-round draft picks and possibly an additional pick in a later round to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, the Colts have presented the Eagles with their best offer despite Philadelphia holding out for a first-round pick.

"The Eagles and Howie Roseman are trying to prop Carson Wentz up to create the best value in him," Jaworski told ABC6's Jeff Skversky. "The talk is of a No. 1 [pick], almost similar to what Detroit [Lions] got in the Jared Goff situation. Two No. 1s and Jared Goff. That won't happen here."

The Lions received a package centered on quarterback Jared Goff and two first-round picks to send Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Yet part of the reason the Rams gave up those picks was to entice the Lions to absorb the rest of Goff's $134 million contract.

Philadelphia, it's believed, feels it deserves nothing less than a first-round pick to part ways with Wentz, despite the QB already carrying a cap hit that tops $100 million over the next three seasons. That asking price also follows a season in which Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts after passing for a career-low 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns with a career-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts.

If Jaworski is correct, and the Colts' offer is the best the Eagles have received, the market for Wentz's services may be well below the perception inside Philadelphia's front office—especially considering that Indianapolis does not have a starting quarterback on its roster after Philip Rivers announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 season.

If a team that needs a starting QB as bad as any in the league isn't willing to give up a first-round pick, the Eagles may have trouble drumming up a bidding war.

With this being just the start of the offseason—and with free agency yet to open—many twists could still lie ahead that give the Eagles a better bargaining position.

If not, the club could be stuck with the fourth-highest cap hit in the league on the bench or selling Wentz at a perceived loss.