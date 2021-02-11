Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Not Looking to Move QB Despite Interest

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Though teams around the NFL continue to ask about Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly rebuffing any trade talks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

"Those teams, from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback," Pelissero reported.

Wilson earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection in nine NFL seasons in 2020 and remains under contract for another three years.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.



Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside Watson, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.



