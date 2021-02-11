    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Not Looking to Move QB Despite Interest

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Though teams around the NFL continue to ask about Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly rebuffing any trade talks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

    "Those teams, from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback," Pelissero reported.

    Wilson earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection in nine NFL seasons in 2020 and remains under contract for another three years.

    The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside Watson, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's list of     potential blockbuster trades this offseason.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

