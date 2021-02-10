    Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee Announce They're Expecting Baby Girl in June

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 10, 2021

    Former New York Knicks forward David Lee, left, and Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki applaud during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Former world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki announced on social media that she and ex-NBA forward David Lee are expecting a baby girl in June.

    Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, reached 10 Grand Slam quarterfinal rounds. She also made the 2009 and 2014 U.S. Open finals. In addition, Wozniacki had three No. 1 reigns totaling 71 weeks.

    Lee, a two-time All-Star who played from 2005 to 2017 with five different NBA teams, won the 2014-15 Finals with the Golden State Warriors. He posted 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, averaging double-doubles in four different seasons.

    Per Lindsay Kimble of People magazine, Wozniacki and Lee were engaged in November 2017 and married in June 2019.

