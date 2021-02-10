    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Pictured with Fan Buying Wine at 7-Eleven

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    For the second straight offseason, a high-profile NFL figure was spotted buying alcohol at a place where a majority of Americans would be able to shop. 

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a photograph with a Kansas City Chiefs fan as he was buying wine at a 7-Eleven in Prosper, Texas:

    The last time an NFL team's front-office employee was talked about on social media for being in a liquor store was on July 6, 2020, when Katie Camlin, manager at Plaza Liquor in Kansas City, tweeted that a member of the Kansas City Chiefs was buying six bottles of Dom Perignon to celebrate "a big signing." 

    Even though Camlin subsequently deleted her tweet before any news broke, it was revealed that same day Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 12-year, $503 million extension. 

    Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, it doesn't seem like there is any impending good news about their  quarterback. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Dallas and Dak Prescott "still are not close on a new deal" with free agency one month away.  

