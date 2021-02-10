Report: Texans President Jamey Rootes Resigns amid Watson Rumors, FO Turmoil

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Following weeks of rumors about Deshaun Watson's future with the organization due in part to unhappiness with the front office, Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has now reportedly resigned.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rootes tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

