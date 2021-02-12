NCAA Tournament 2021: Stock Watch for Men's Bubble Teams with 1 Month Remaining

2 of 8

David Butler II/Associated Press

Resume: 8-5; NET: 62; KenPom: 43; No. 11 seed in Bracket Matrix

Five Most Recent Games: L at Providence, L vs. Seton Hall, W vs. Butler, L at Creighton, L vs. St. John's

KenPom Change: -22 (21 to 43)

After Connecticut spent seven years in the AAC, fans were thrilled that their Huskies were finally going back to the Big East this year.

It turns out they might have been better off staying in the AAC for at least one more season.

After losses in four of their last five games, the Huskies are 5-5 in Big East play—and not one of the five wins was noteworthy. They swept DePaul and Butler, neither of which is anywhere close to the at-large conversation. And while the road win over Marquette looked respectable at the time (Jan. 5), the Golden Eagles have lost five of their last six to sap that result of all value.

In the opposite column, Connecticut has been swept by Creighton (understandable), lost at home to Seton Hall (ehh...), lost at Providence (oof) and lost at home to St. John's (ouch).

The neutral-site victory over USC in early December is the only thing keeping this team afloat.

A significant X-factor exists, though. Connecticut's biggest star, James Bouknight, has not played since the second half of that game against Marquette more than a month ago because of bone spurs, and there's no question this team has been less effective without him.

What we have is a 2017-18 Notre Dame situation. That was the year the Fighting Irish started well for the first two months before dropping games left and right after losing their star player, Bonzie Colson. But when he came back at the end of February and played well, so did Notre Dame, sneaking into the at-large conversation in spite of a weak resume.

Bouknight should be back soon, perhaps this weekend at Xavier. And if Connecticut can turn things around once he does return, perhaps the selection committee will be more willing to discount the impact of this recent rough patch.

Without factoring that in, the Huskies might need to go 6-1 down the stretch, which is quite the tall order with road games remaining against Villanova, Seton Hall and Xavier.