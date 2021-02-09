    Hayden Hurst Watches Emotional Messages Replying to 'Breaking the Stigma' Video

    Rob Goldberg
February 9, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst received an outpouring of support after opening up about the mental health issues he's faced. 

    Grateful fans created videos thanking Hurst for telling his story, and he watched along in an emotional video posted by the team Tuesday:

    Hurst first gained national attention for his advocacy when he approached Dak Prescott after a game and credited the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for his openness regarding depression.

    The 27-year-old created the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation in 2018 with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention and said in May that he attempted suicide while in college.

    In December, Hurst provided more detail on his story in a powerful video, "Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health."

    It clearly had a profound impact on numerous people who felt the need to reach out to the NFL player.

    The 2018 first-round pick is coming off of his best season in the NFL with career highs in receptions (56), yards (571) and touchdowns (6), but it seems he is doing much more off the field.

