Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Bears, Colts Seen as 'Likely' Suitors for Eagles QB

While the Philadelphia Eagles have not found a deal to their liking for Carson Wentz, the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts reportedly remain his "most likely" destinations.

Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reported the Bears and Colts have been most prominently involved in discussions for Wentz, who is not expected to return to Philadelphia in 2021. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported no deal is imminent because the Eagles have not received satisfactory offers yet in return for their former franchise quarterback.



Wentz is coming off a miserable 2020 campaign that saw him throw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions before being benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are one of several teams expected to make changes at the quarterback position this offseason. The Rams and Lions already agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and Jared Goff (along with draft picks) to Detroit. Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold and Derek Carr have also been mentioned among quarterbacks who could be traded this offseason.

The Bears and Colts are expected to be perhaps the most aggressive teams in filling their void at the quarterback position with a veteran.

Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace could be on the hot seat headed into 2021, and their mishandling of the quarterback spot has been a major reason their otherwise strong roster hasn't lived up to its potential. It's likely that Pace will be willing to part with draft picks for immediate help, knowing a failure next season could cost him his job.

The Colts have more stability in coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard but have a roster ready for a potential Super Bowl run if they can find a replacement for Philip Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season. Rivers was largely mediocre during his one-season run in Indianapolis, so any potential upgrade over the future Hall of Famer could catapult the Colts to the top of the AFC.