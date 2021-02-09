    Seahawks' Russell Wilson Confirms He's 'Frustrated with Getting Hit Too Much'

    Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball away as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    The Seattle Seahawks have been unable to protect Russell Wilson, and it is now causing problems for the quarterback.

    "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much," Wilson said Tuesday, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Monday the quarterback has been "increasingly frustrated" with his lack of protection in Seattle after being sacked 394 times in nine NFL seasons. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the Seahawks had been getting calls about potential trades.

    Wilson added that he loves playing for Seattle but would still like improvements to the offense.

    "I've definitely been hit," he said. "Been sacked almost 400 times. We've got to get better."

    Also of note, he acknowledged that he would like input on the team's personnel decisions:

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

