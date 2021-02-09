    Browns' Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills Fined for Speeding in Drag Racing Case

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of speeding during a drag racing incident on Jan. 5 in Westlake, Ohio.

    Kaylee Remington of Cleveland.com reported both players paid a $250 fine to settle the case.

    A Rocky River Police Department report stated Higgins and Wills were pulled over after being caught racing side-by-side.

    Along with the racing charge, officers found a marijuana joint in one of the vehicles, which was destroyed and the players were given a warning rather than being cited, per Remington.

    The incident occurred two days after the Browns' Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a playoff berth. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh again in the Wild Card Round before being eliminated by the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

    It marked the Browns' first postseason appearance since 2002.

    Wills was the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started 15 games as a rookie.

    Higgins, a 2016 fifth-round selection, has recorded 113 receptions and 11 touchdowns across five seasons in Cleveland. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ 'Not Sure' If He's Available Amid Rumors SEA Took Calls

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Seahawks QB says he's 'frustrated with getting hit too much,' reiterates he wants more of a voice in personnel decisions

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Confirms He's Frustrated

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins plead guilty to speeding to settle drag racing case

      Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins plead guilty to speeding to settle drag racing case
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins plead guilty to speeding to settle drag racing case

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      P2 Denies ARI Departure Rumor

      Patrick Peterson calls recent report of potential Cardinals exit a 'dirty rumor' on his podcast

      P2 Denies ARI Departure Rumor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      P2 Denies ARI Departure Rumor

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report