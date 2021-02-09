Giants Rumors: NYG Will Make 'Strong Effort' for New Leonard Williams Contract

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants' risk of trading for Leonard Williams paid off in a big way in 2020, and it seems like the team has no intention of letting him walk.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Giants are expected to make a "strong effort" to retain Williams as he heads to free agency. The 26-year-old played out the 2020 season on the franchise tag, but it does not appear as though Big Blue will be giving him the tag for the second straight year.

It's expected that they will work on signing Williams to a long-term contract before the new league year begins March 17.

Williams recorded 57 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2020, realizing the potential that made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Pro Football Focus gave him a strong 79.8 overall grade for the season.

"I've definitely seen a lot of the criticism and the hate in the press, in the media and by the fans, and it was good to prove them wrong, to show why David Gettleman took a chance on me," Williams told reporters. "It feels good to show him that he made the right choice, and at the end of the day, we had a good season."

If the Giants don't work out a long-term deal before Williams hits free agency, he'll likely be one of the most coveted players on the market. ESPN ranked Williams as the third-best free agent in the 2021 class, and realistically, he's the second-best given most expect the Dallas Cowboys to re-sign or franchise Dak Prescott.

The Giants gambled on allowing Williams to play out the 2020 season on the tag and are clearly going to have to pay a hefty price to keep him around.