    Seahawks' Russell Wilson 'Not Sure' If He's Available for Trade amid Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Amid rumblings that Russell Wilson could be traded, the Seattle Seahawks star says he's "not sure" if he's available in a potential deal.

    On The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson stated he "definitely" thinks the Seahawks have received calls about his availability:

    Speculation about Wilson's future in Seattle came up Monday when Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The Fan reported people in the eight-time Pro Bowler's camp have "grown increasingly frustrated" with the lack of protection from the offensive line during his career. 

    In the same interview with Dan Patrick, Wilson did state he hopes to "play in Seattle forever."

    It's no secret that the Seahawks have had issues with pass protection over the years. Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus noted that Seattle's offensive line ranked 16th in pass blocking in 2020, its highest ranking in that category of the Wilson era (since 2012).

    Wilson has been sacked at least 41 times in each of the past eight seasons and 394 times since his rookie year. 

    He will earn $59 million in base salary over the next three seasons combined. His cap hits will go from $32 million in 2021 to $37 million in 2022 and $39 million in 2023, per Spotrac

    It would seem unlikely that the Seahawks will try to trade Wilson coming off an NFC West title in 2020. He threw for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns and had a 68.8 completion percentage. 

