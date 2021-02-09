Alleah Taylor Details Assault Allegations Against Chad Wheeler in CBS Interview

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, said she was "terrified" by his response after he allegedly assaulted her in late January.

Taylor spoke with Jericka Duncan of CBS This Morning (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) for an interview that will air in full Wednesday. The show provided a preview of the conversation Tuesday:

"I had touched my face, and I looked down and there was—there's blood on my hand. And I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie. And he was, like, 'Wow, you're—you're still alive.' ...

"I'm grateful he didn't grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back into the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad too, and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. And showed him a picture. Chad's dad called him while he was eating. And while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. And he didn't have any worry at all, and Chad was, like, 'I'm just eating dinner. Nothing's going on.' And that terrified me."

Wheeler was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was released on bail pending trial.

The Seahawks, who waived Wheeler following his arrest, released a statement with information about domestic violence and mental health helplines:

Wheeler, who pled not guilty to the charges, posted comments on his Twitter account, which has since been deleted, saying he was going to step away from the NFL to seek help (via ESPN's Brady Henderson):

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that [the woman] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

"It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

The trial is scheduled to begin April 6.

Wheeler went undrafted out of USC in 2017 before signing with the New York Giants. He appeared in 27 games across two seasons with the Giants.

The 27-year-old California native was released from the team's injured reserve list in September 2019 and signed with the Seahawks one month later. He appeared in five games during the 2020 season.