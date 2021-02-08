    Rob Gronkowski Has Yet to Touch Lombardi Trophy After Bucs' Super Bowl Win

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 9, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski has learned from his past mistakes.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said on ESPN that he has yet to lay a hand on this year's Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

    There's good reason the team hasn't handed the trophy over to the former Patriot.

    Gronkowski damaged one of the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies in April 2019, when he joined his Patriots teammates on Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox. They were at Fenway Park to be honored as Super Bowl champions. Using one of the trophies as a bat, Gronkowski bunted Julian Edelman's warm-up for the first pitch, denting the trophy.

    "You knew something was going to go wrong when you hand out the six Lombardi trophies," defensive back Jason McCourty said, "especially one to Rob Gronkowski with idle time."

    Gronkowski jokingly said he blames Edelman for the incident, and he said he's looking forward to treating this one "with respect" if the Buccaneers let him lay his hands on it. 

