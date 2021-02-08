    MLB Reportedly Making Changes to Baseballs to Control Home Run Rate

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    Alerted 58m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs occupy a bucket after use during fielding practice during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Cleveland Indians camp in Avondale, Ariz. Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. “In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball will reportedly tweak the baseballs used this season in an effort to curb home run rates. 

    According to Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, "the ball's construction will change slightly, and five more teams are adding humidors for ball storage—all parts of MLB's attempt to reduce the wild recent year-to-year swings in home run rates league-wide."

    In a league memo sent to general managers, assistant general managers and equipment managers, Major League Baseball reportedly wrote that the upcoming changes would slightly depress offensive numbers in 2021. 

    The Athletic noted that the upcoming changes to the ball should make it "less bouncy." One analyst estimated that the changes would reduce home run rates by five percent.

    "It'll be like adding five feet of outfield walls to every wall in the big leagues," that analyst told The Athletic.

    "It sounds to me as it will result in more ball consistency and a very, very slight deadening of the ball," one general manager told Sarris and Rosenthal.

    "People care. It's tough to know what you're going to get, out of both hitters and pitchers," a team consultant added. "Teams are asking: 'When can we get our hands on some of these balls?' So they can get a read on how things will be different."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Teams using humidors should also impact offenses. The teams that utilize them have reportedly seen a 20 percent drop in home run rates, per public analyst Derek Carty. 

    Between 2014-19, home run totals varied wildly:

    • 2014: 4,186 total homers.
    • 2015: 4,909 total homers.
    • 2016: 5,610 total homers.
    • 2017: 6,105 total homers.
    • 2018: 5,585 total homers.
    • 2019: 6,776 total homers.

    MLB appears to be seeking consistency with the upcoming changes. While the game's fundamental shift toward prioritizing strikeouts and homers isn't going to change, it's possible the league can normalize some of the wildly fluctuating power numbers it has seen in the past decade. 

    Related

      Report: MLB Making Changes to Baseballs to Control HR Rate

      Report: MLB Making Changes to Baseballs to Control HR Rate
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: MLB Making Changes to Baseballs to Control HR Rate

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝

      @ZachRymer predicts where the best available players will land before spring training

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco says Mets fans should be patient after missing out on Bauer ➡️

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them

      ‘My intention was never to troll’

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report