Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles Want 'Matthew Stafford Package' for QB

The Philadelphia Eagles could trade quarterback Carson Wentz as soon as this week and are looking for a "Matthew Stafford package" in return, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday on Get Up:

The Detroit Lions sent Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that brought back quarterback Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2021 third-round pick.

Schefter noted the future first-round picks aren't as valuable as current first-round picks, but the Eagles still expect high compensation for Wentz.

The 28-year-old still has upside and been a difference-maker in the past. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he threw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 13 games, leading the NFL with a 78.5 total quarterback rating.

From 2017 to 2019, the quarterback posted a 98.3 passer rating with 81 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, averaging 260.3 passing yards per game.

He was much worse in 2020, however, throwing 16 touchdowns with a league-high 15 interceptions. He posted 218.3 passing yards per game, while his passer rating dropped to 72.8. The Eagles benched him late in the year in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Combine those struggles with a contract that pays up to $134 million over the next four years, and acquiring Wentz is a risky proposition.

While Stafford only has one Pro Bowl selection in 12 seasons, he is a reliable offensive weapon with over 4,000 passing yards in eight of the last 10 years. The Rams felt he was worth the high cost to bring the team closer to its goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Philadelphia must find a team with a similar urgency to upgrade at quarterback in order to match this return.