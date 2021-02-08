Super Bowl 2021: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

It's been a common sight at Super Bowl championship celebrations over the past two decades: Tom Brady smiling, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and heaping praise upon his teammates. Only this time, his teammates were wearing red, white and pewter.

The 43-year-old won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday night, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

It was a remarkable finish to Brady's first season with the Bucs, which came after he spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl title in franchise history (and first since the 2002 season), as it became the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Here's a breakdown of the scoring on Sunday night, followed by some key player stats from the contest.

Quarter-by-Quarter Scores

First quarter: Buccaneers 7, Chiefs 3

Second quarter: Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 6

Third quarter: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Final: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Notable Final Stats

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady: 21-for-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns

For the second straight game, Brady threw three touchdown passes. This time, he threw them all in the first half, as the Buccaneers made a statement with a strong showing over the game's first 30 minutes.

The quarterback's most important touchdown may have been his third one. The Bucs were driving late in the second quarter, and with the Chiefs set to get the ball to open the second half, it was important for Tampa Bay to come away with points. Not only did it do that, but it again got the ball into the end zone, as Brady threw a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown with six seconds to go until halftime.

That score put the Buccaneers ahead 21-6, and it helped them avoid having only a one-possession lead at the break.

Brady was efficient and kept Tampa Bay's offense moving all night. And not only did he win his seventh Super Bowl title (extending his record for most by a player in NFL history), but he also added to another record he already held by receiving Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his illustrious career. (Joe Montana ranks second with three.)

"He is the greatest football player to ever play," Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press. "I can tell my kids I played with that man."

Oh, and Brady isn't done. He's already confirmed he'll be back for his age-44 season in 2021.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes: 26-for-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions

This wasn't the type of performance we've come to expect from Mahomes. After leading a comeback victory last year in Super Bowl LIV, he couldn't do the same against the Bucs on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay consistently had pressure on the 25-year-old, continually forcing him to drop back and run sideline to sideline trying to evade tacklers and keep plays alive. He may have only been sacked three times, but the Bucs also forced him to make off-balance throws and didn't allow him to get comfortable.

It was the first time this season that the Chiefs signal-caller did not pass for a touchdown, and it was only the second time that he threw multiple interceptions in a game.

"Obviously I didn’t play the way I wanted to play," Mahomes said, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field. I feel like the guys did that. ... They beat us pretty good, the worst I’ve been beaten in a long time."

But Mahomes will only be 26 in the 2021 season. There's plenty of time for him to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, and it would be surprising if he didn't get back to this stage in the near future. It's also unlikely that he has a lot of performances like this one.

Tampa Bay TE Rob Gronkowski: Six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns

When Brady decided to sign with the Buccaneers, it didn't take long for Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and follow his former Patriots teammate to Tampa Bay. And on Sunday night, things looked just like old times.

That wasn't always the case during the 2020 season. Gronkowski didn't put up huge numbers during the regular season (45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns), but he still provided Brady a familiar target to throw the ball to, and there were times when their connection showed.

Perhaps none more so than with the stakes high in Super Bowl LV, as the 31-year-old scored the first two touchdowns of the game. He is now a three-time Super Bowl champion, as he also won a title in the first season of his career outside of the Patriots.

Brady and Gronkowski set a postseason record, as they've now combined for 14 career playoff touchdowns, more than any quarterback-to-receiver combination in NFL history. (Montana and Jerry Rice are second with 12.)

"To come here and be Super Bowl champs, it's surreal, man," the tight end said, per Maaddi. "We have so many superstars on this team but nobody's head was too big. Whoever got the ball got the ball. That's what was so great about being on this team."

Like Brady, Gronkowski confirmed he's going to be playing again in 2021; unlike Brady, he's going to be a free agent this offseason. But it will be no surprise to see this duo together at Tampa Bay next season.