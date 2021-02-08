Rob Gronkowski Confirms He Wants to Return Next Season, Loves Bucs Organization

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The future looks extremely bright for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Not only did he earn his fourth Super Bowl title on Sunday with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's finally about to hit free agency and has no plans to retire again. After one year away from the league, it appears Gronk is here to stay a bit longer.

It's just a matter of where he ends up playing next.

"I'll remain unretired," Gronkowski told reporters. "I'm a free agent for the first time in my career. I definitely see myself coming back [to Tampa Bay]. ... I'm gonna soak this in and see where I'm at in a couple weeks, but I don't see why not."

The 31-year-old proved himself as valuable as ever by catching a team-high six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Arizona Wildcats star earned a base salary of $9 million this year as he wraps up a six-year, $54 million deal he originally signed with the New England Patriots. It's unclear what his market value looks like going into this offseason, but it seems obvious he's destined for another payday.

In 16 regular-season games, Gronkowski was on the field for 75 percent of Tampa's offensive snaps, caught 45 passes and scored seven touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Considering quarterback Tom Brady said he has no plans to retire after winning his NFL-record seventh title, it seems more likely than not the QB will push to keep his longtime tight end right alongside him in the Bucs' huddle.

It'll be extremely difficult for anyone to convince him of a better option.

Brady and Gronkowski set an NFL postseason record for the most touchdown passes between a quarterback and a receiver with their 13th and 14th on Sunday, besting the record of 12 set by San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

As long as that connection remains strong, there's no reason for either player to look elsewhere.