LeBron James Says Entire Buccaneers Defense Deserves Super Bowl 55 MVP Award

Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LV MVP after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday night.

Brady played well, but winning the award was probably owed as much to his career legacy as anything. It was Tampa's defense that truly dominated the game, as the team's defensive line harassed and beat up Patrick Mahomes for 60 minutes.

And Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James pointed out as much after the game:

Brady finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The Tampa defense held the NFL's best offense to nine points, sacking Mahomes three times and intercepting him twice. Mahomes spent much of the game backpedaling and scrambling outside of the pocket like a newcomer to the Madden video game franchise trying to play quarterback.

You decide whether Brady or the defense was more responsible for the win. LeBron went with the latter.