    LeBron James Says Entire Buccaneers Defense Deserves Super Bowl 55 MVP Award

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-9. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LV MVP after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday night. 

    Brady played well, but winning the award was probably owed as much to his career legacy as anything. It was Tampa's defense that truly dominated the game, as the team's defensive line harassed and beat up Patrick Mahomes for 60 minutes.

    And Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James pointed out as much after the game:

    Brady finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The Tampa defense held the NFL's best offense to nine points, sacking Mahomes three times and intercepting him twice. Mahomes spent much of the game backpedaling and scrambling outside of the pocket like a newcomer to the Madden video game franchise trying to play quarterback. 

    You decide whether Brady or the defense was more responsible for the win. LeBron went with the latter. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆

      Tom Brady and Tampa Bay dominate over the Chiefs as they take home the chip

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good

      Chiefs QB after a 9-pt outing: 'The best I've been beaten in a long time'

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes: They Beat Us Good

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs

      Chiefs DT: ‘Only the referees can call the penalties ... What can I say? We had a lot of penalties called on us today’

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chris Jones Calls Out Refs

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Named Super Bowl MVP

      Brady continues to make history with his 5th Super Bowl MVP after 3-TD performance

      Brady Named Super Bowl MVP
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Named Super Bowl MVP

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report