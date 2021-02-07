    Patriots Congratulate Tom Brady After Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 Win vs. Chiefs

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title Sunday when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs.   

    And while he didn't do it as a member of the New England Patriots, the team and his former teammates congratulated their 20-year quarterback on the victory. 

    While New England missed the postseason for the first time since 2008, Sunday's game felt like a Patriots Super Bowl. Brady threw for 201 yards and found two former Patriots on the receiving end of three touchdown passes: Rob Gronkowski caught two, and Antonio Brown added another to help win the title. 

    Related

      Rep the Champs 🏆

      The GOAT delivered a chip. Celebrate with our exclusive championship merch 🛒

      Rep the Champs 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rep the Champs 🏆

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆

      Tom Brady and Tampa Bay dominate over the Chiefs as they take home the chip

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl LV 🏆

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Patriots’ Most Underrated Super Bowl Plays

      Ranking Patriots’ Most Underrated Super Bowl Plays
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Ranking Patriots’ Most Underrated Super Bowl Plays

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit