Patriots Congratulate Tom Brady After Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 Win vs. Chiefs

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title Sunday when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while he didn't do it as a member of the New England Patriots, the team and his former teammates congratulated their 20-year quarterback on the victory.

While New England missed the postseason for the first time since 2008, Sunday's game felt like a Patriots Super Bowl. Brady threw for 201 yards and found two former Patriots on the receiving end of three touchdown passes: Rob Gronkowski caught two, and Antonio Brown added another to help win the title.